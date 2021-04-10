Court report: Week of April 5

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Edgar Noel Aguilar, 21, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences for each charge: 364 days for purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person; and 180 days for possession of a controlled substance. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Jamal McDonald, 29, of Austin, Texas,entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Judith Stacy Cluff, 50, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offenses of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, both third-degree felonies, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed separate suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and 364 days in jail for theft. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Clinton John Moon, 44, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for 27 days served, pay a $2,910 fine, complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.