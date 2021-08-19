Court report: Week of Aug. 16





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 16, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Paul Crandall, 35, of Wanship, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Leslie Ann Hutchinson, 47, of Evanston, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and intoxication, both class C misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $590 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 90-day jail sentence on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Julie Mary McAndrew, 63, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony DUI. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Alexis Munoz, 23, of West Valley, was sentenced for the offenses of receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; and DUI, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 120-day jail sentence with credit for 76 days served, placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 120 days home confinement, pay a $2,910 fine, pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences at the Utah State Prison of one to 15 years for receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, zero to five years for failure to stop or respond at command of police and zero to five years for DUI. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Gurkirat Singh, 23, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Melange Alia Martinez, 44, of Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Wayne Ussery, 61, of Vernal, pleaded guilty to electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 120-day jail sentence and granted the defendant credit for 120 days served.

Aaron Joseph Westerman, 39, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.