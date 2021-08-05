Court report: Week of Aug. 2





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 2, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Randy Dee Robertson, 45, of West Jordan, entered a no-contest plea to attempted theft, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution and complete other terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Esperanza Leticia Tirrez, 24, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $2,500 fine and complete other terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Cassie Elizabeth White, 33, of Park City, was sentenced for two class A misdemeanor offenses: criminal trespass and possession or use of a controlled substance. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 117 days in jail with credit for 117 days served, be released to Next Level Recovery intensive outpatient program and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended jail sentence of 247 days.