Court report: Week of Aug. 9





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Elizabeth Lynne Grambau, 37, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty plea to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Paula Kristine Higman, 53, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

McKinley Grant Hillison, 18, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Alfredo Alvarez Jr., 34, of Houston, entered a no-contest plea to failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Timothy Lenard Bates, 59, of Park City, entered a no-contest plea to attempted DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve five days in jail, pay a $1,580 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 364 day jail sentence and suspended 299 days.