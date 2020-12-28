Court report: Week of Dec. 21
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 21, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Noah Isabella Campbell, 28, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to making or uttering a false prescription, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Michael Lane Sheehan, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Louie Mark Duran, 60, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Court report: Week of Dec. 21
Court report: Week of Dec. 21