Court report: Week of Dec. 21





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 21, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Noah Isabella Campbell, 28, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to making or uttering a false prescription, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael Lane Sheehan, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Louie Mark Duran, 60, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served.