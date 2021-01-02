Court report: Week of Dec. 28

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 28, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Kerry Scott Moser, 64, of Morgan, pleaded guilty to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,430 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

William Wyatte Dean, 58, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail with credit for four days served, to pay a $2,910 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Richard Edward Dow, 54, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.