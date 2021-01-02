Court report: Week of Dec. 28
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 28, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Kerry Scott Moser, 64, of Morgan, pleaded guilty to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,430 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
William Wyatte Dean, 58, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail with credit for four days served, to pay a $2,910 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
Richard Edward Dow, 54, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Court report: Week of Dec. 28
Court report: Week of Dec. 28