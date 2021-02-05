Court report: Week of Feb. 1

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 1, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Jonathan Lewey Cheever, 35, Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $300 donation to the Peace House and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Rich Nguyen Vo, 49, of San Jose, California, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Judith Stacy Cluff, 50, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and criminal mischief, both third degree felonies, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Jason John Ryan, 38, of Pensacola, Florida, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,000 fee, complete 15 days of home confinement and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Anthony Kyle Lopez, 26, of Park City, was sentenced for two counts of third-degree felony burglary. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution, have no contact with the victim or victim’s property and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

George William Stahl, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.