Court report: Week of Feb. 22

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 22, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Shaun Thomas Moyer, 37, of Murray, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay $1,500 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darrell Stewart Sargent, 28, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months with adult probation and parole, and ordered the defendant to serve 364 days in jail with possible early release to a treatment facility and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison, which would run concurrently with another case.

Scott Owen Thomas 54, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay $1,542.76 in restitution and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Tyler Austin Erickson, 21, of Provo entered a guilty plea to attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and enticing a minor, a second-degree Felony. Sentencing is scheduled for April 5.