Court report: Week of Feb. 8





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Feb. 8, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Charles James Lafever, 32, of Aurora, Colorado, pleaded guilty to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Valentin Lara Zamora, 37, of West Jordan, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, both class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Daniel Joseph Monk, 37, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of a protective order, both third-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for March 22.