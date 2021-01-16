Court report: Week of Jan. 11

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 11, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Jacob Thomas Anderson, 21, of Heber City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to three counts of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, each third-degree felonies. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Tyler Austin Erickson, 21, of Provo, pleaded guilty to attempted rape of child, a first-degree felony, and enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Eric Nava-Martinez, 19, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to unauthorized vehicle control for an extended period, a third-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions for the unauthorized vehicle control charge. For DUI, the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, pay a $1,420 fine, pay restitution of $7,160 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 178-day jail sentence.

John Pierce Parkinson, 36, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, entered a no contest plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 60 days home confinement, pay a $5,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Rebecca Rhead Tuttle, 45, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Windsor Barnett, 46, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Terrance D. Collins, 28, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $680 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Patrick Meffert, 43, of Park City, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Sierra Jo Wetzel, 24, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court.

Stojan Vladic, 66, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, and obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 45 days home confinement and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.