Court report: Week of Jan. 25

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 25, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Peter August Christensen, 21, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Sydney Cornforth, 26, of Lehi, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a second-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ryan Adam Salinas, 28, of San Clemente, California, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,380 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended jail sentence of 362 days.

Rebecca Rhead Tuttle, 45, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to two DUI charges, one a class A misdemeanor and the other a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 10 days in jail, pay a $1,390 fine and successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court. The probation and jail sentences are to run concurrently. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 355 days for the class A misdemeanor and 170 days for the class B misdemeanor.

Madison Wilde, 32, of Coalville, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, pay a $1,450 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 178-day jail sentence.

Kelsey Rae Duke, 32, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Timoteo Castro Guerrero, 38, of Tulare, California, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 90 days of home confinement, pay a $5,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Scott Garrett Swaner, 49, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve 10 days in jail, pay a $1,580 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 354-day jail sentence.

Zachary Amaral, 30, of Ogden, was sentenced for stalking, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Connor Patton Whitworth, 20, of Park City, was sentenced for two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, both third-degree felonies. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 48 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison on both counts. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Haydon Brett Woolsey, 27, of Coalville, was sentenced for aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences on each count: 364 days for aggravated assault and 180 days for assault. Those sentences would run concurrently.