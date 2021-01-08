Court report: Week of Jan. 4





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 4, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Haydon Brett Woolsey, 27, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Laura Jean Ash, 60, of Coalville, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.