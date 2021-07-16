Court report: Week of July 12





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 12, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Elijah Saunt, 20, of Cleveland, Ohio, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Gurkirat Singh, 24, of Salt Lake City, pleaded no contest to sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Sarai Morgan, 38, of Park City, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay $1,100 for restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Connor James Gross, 32, of West Jordan, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Zachary James Meyer, 25, of Incline Village, Nevada, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $1,000 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Daniel August Dietrick, 28, of West Jordan, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.