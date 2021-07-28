Court report: Week of July 26
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Deston Christopher Heiner, 19, of Bountiful, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to two third-degree felonies: theft by deception and possession of a forgery writing or device. The court ordered the defendant to pay $4,877.25 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Justin D. Sessions, 30, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $505.95 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
