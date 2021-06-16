Court report: Week of June 14





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 14, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Carly Anne Harmsen, 37, of Salt Lake City, entered a no-contest plea to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 364-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

Joseph James Coffey, 56, of Los Angeles, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and $6,429 in restitution and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Connor James Gross, 32, of West Jordan, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Brennen William T. Barton, 31, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.