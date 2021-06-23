Court report: Week of June 22





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 22, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Kristy Lee Westerman Haygood, 38, of Draper, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Jameson T. Beavis, 19, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete 25 hours of community service, pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Aaron I. Briscoe, 25, of Modesto, California, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to forfeit the two firearms that were confiscated and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Richard Lewis Parker, 44, of Magna, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

John David Rudolph, 43, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Colton Chase Walker, 24, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.