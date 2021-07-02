Court report: Week of June 28





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 28, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Brandyn Wade Jones, 36, of Coalville, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to forfeit any firearms and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Mark Patrick Moyer, 53, of Kearns, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Alexis Munoz, 23, of West Valley, pleaded guilty to receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony, and DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Javan Joseph Padilla, 34, of Orem, pleaded guilty to interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor, and failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for twelve months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 180-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.