Court report: Week of March 1





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 1, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Bobbi Jo Hagen, 36, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $200 donation to the Peace House and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jesse Stanley Harwell, 29, of Hanna, pleaded guilty to failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 364 days for failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, and 180 days for DUI. Those sentences would run concurrently. The defendant was given credit for 4 days previously served in jail.

Sophie L. Johnson-Humphries, 50, of Plainfield, Illinois, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Marcelo Pablo Jose Portomene, 41, of Park City, pleaded guilty to child abuse, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Eric W. Seligmann, 36, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 362 days for possession of a controlled substance and 178 days for DUI. Those sentences would run concurrently.