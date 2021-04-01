Court report: Week of March 29





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 29, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Matthew M. Smith, 21, of River Forest, Illinois, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted possession of a forged writing or device, a class A misdemeanor, and pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a two-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 days and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 178-day jail sentence.

Frederick Marion Fra Lacson, 25, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to wrongful appropriation, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $12,535.23 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 364-day jail sentence, which was suspended.