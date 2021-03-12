Court report: Week of March 8





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 8, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Meredith Leigh Kaly, 48, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count, which would run concurrently.

Monica Alvarado, 48, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $300 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jeffrey George Stowers, 61, of Park City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine, successfully complete Drug Court and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence at the Utah State Prison of zero to five years.

Andrea Rae Coy, 46, of Sandy, pleaded guilty to failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving with a measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

Andrea Leigh Lawson, 44, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 13 days in jail with credit for 13 days served, pay restitution of $1,833.88 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 351-day jail sentence.