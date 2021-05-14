Court report: Week of May 10
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 10, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Steven Joseph Bonnett, 31, of Heber City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and pleaded guilty to DUI, also a third-degree felony. For failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, the court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court. For DUI, the court placed the defendant on probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine, successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison and a $2,910 fine.
Melissa Ann Velazquez, 41, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete standard terms and conditions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Trailside Park is set for a major expansion
Trailside Park will receive a 10-acre expansion after receiving a permit from county officials this week. The plan calls for two ballfields, two pavilions and 127 parking spots.