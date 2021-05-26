Court report: Week of May 17

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Hudler Clay Knight, 48, of Oakley, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions for possession or use of a controlled substance. Sentencing for the DUI charge is scheduled for June 7.

Hugo Humberto Correa-Valdez, 30, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison to run concurrently with a separate case. The court also ordered the defendant to pay $120 in restitution.