Court report: Week of May 17





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Erkki Mikko Becker, 37, of Orem, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Thanh T Le, 40, of Poway, California, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class A misdemeanor, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $300 donation to the Peace House and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Patrick Stewart Lovell, 53, of Salt Lake City, entered a no-contest plea to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 20 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 90-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

Jamie Kaye Walsh, 41, of West Valley, entered a no-contest plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 60 days and ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Bruce Dean Blanke, 62, of Sandy, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve nine days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 355 days in jail.