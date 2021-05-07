Court report: Week of May 3

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following case was heard on Monday, May 3, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Robert Page Morris Whyte, 35, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Wasatch County Drug Court.