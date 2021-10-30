Court report: Week of Oct. 25





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Oct. 25 and 28 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Lachlan Ian Cooper, 41, of Oakland, California, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $690 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alejandro Martinez Martinez-Alvarado, 27, of Park City, pleaded guilty to threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor. The defendant was placed on court probation for 12 months and ordered to pay a $250 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Jill Leah Adams, 40, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to attempted assault and attempted criminal mischief, both class B misdemeanors. The court ordered the defendant to pay $20 in restitution and the case was closed. The court also imposed suspended sentences of 364 days in jail on each count.

Tina Rae Floyd, 33, of Murray, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a fine of $1,580, pay restitution of $609 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail.

Mason Leavitt, 21, of Kamas, was sentenced for three second-degree felony charges of forcible sexual abuse in three separate cases. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 48 months. The conditions of probation are for the defendant to serve consecutive 364-day jail sentences for each case and to complete other standard terms of sex-offender probation. The court also imposed consecutive suspended sentences of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.