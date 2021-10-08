Court report: Week of Oct. 4





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Oct. 4 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Matthew Charles Frey, 44, of Park City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve five days in jail and 30 days home confinement, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail.

Ozlem Nuran Kence, 50, of Marion, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,390 fine, successfully complete Summit County Drug Court and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail.

John Patrick Moran, 48, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Braxton Joseph Roberts, 29, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Scott Harvey Watts, 23, of Ogden, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete all terms and conditions in his Weber County cases and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail.

John Edward Hillaker, 56, of Magna, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse of a child, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison, which is to run concurrently with any sentence the defendant may currently be serving.

Michael Paul Lira, 29, of Vineyard, pleaded guilty to failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Marion Tayia McCloyn, 21, of West Valley City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.