Court report: Week of Sept. 13
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Sept. 13 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Rustin Gough, 46, of Kamas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Bobby D. Farney, 72, of Vancleave, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to attempted wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
Cole Quitiquit, 29, of Park City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.
Richard L. Smith, 54, of Diberville, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to attempted wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
