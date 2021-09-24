Court report: Week of Sept. 20





According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Sept. 20 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Juan Alberto Suarez-Cabanillas, 22, of Park City, entered a no-contest plea to three counts of sexual battery, each class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Braden Sean Taylor, 27, of Draper, entered a no-contest plea to alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Misael Chilpa Nava, 47, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, attempted violation of a protective order and attempted domestic violence in the presence of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences for each count, which would run concurrently.

Elsa Irais Zarco-Rubio, 26, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Daniel August Dietrick, 28, of West Jordan, was sentenced for the offense of attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service, pay $1,535.83 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Elizabeth Lynne Grambau, 37, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine, pay restitution in an amount to be determined and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.