Court report: Week of Sept. 20
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Sept. 20 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Juan Alberto Suarez-Cabanillas, 22, of Park City, entered a no-contest plea to three counts of sexual battery, each class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Braden Sean Taylor, 27, of Draper, entered a no-contest plea to alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.
Misael Chilpa Nava, 47, of Heber City, pleaded guilty to violation of a protective order, attempted violation of a protective order and attempted domestic violence in the presence of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences for each count, which would run concurrently.
Elsa Irais Zarco-Rubio, 26, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Daniel August Dietrick, 28, of West Jordan, was sentenced for the offense of attempted unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete 60 hours of community service, pay $1,535.83 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
Elizabeth Lynne Grambau, 37, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine, pay restitution in an amount to be determined and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City Mountain Resort to expand two lifts next year
Vail Resorts announced two lift expansions for Park City Mountain Resort set to take place next summer. The Silverlode Express and Eagle lift are to be expanded, with the latter slated to be realigned to end near the top of the King Con Express, changing access from the PCMR base.