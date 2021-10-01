Court report: Week of Sept. 27
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Sept. 27 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Jhon B. Sorto-Orellana, 31, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $2,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court imposed the following jail sentences: for failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop: two days; for reckless endangerment: 364 days, suspended; for reckless driving: 180 days, suspended. Those sentences are to run concurrently. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop.
Cole Quitiquit, 29, of Marietta, Georgia, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Julie Mary McAndrew, 63, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for 20 days served, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
