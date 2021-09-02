Court report: Weeks of Aug. 23 and 30

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Aug. 23, 24 and 30 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Troy Edward Bowen, 58, of Coalville, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Julia Katherine Curran, 41, of Park City, pleaded guilty to attempted driving under the influence with a minor in vehicle, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve five days in jail, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 85-day jail sentence.

Christopher S. Ritter, 33, of Salt Lake City, pleaded no contest to third-degree felony DUI. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Cameron Luis Romero, 53, of Oakley, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 18.

Richard Leroy Smith, 56, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to stalking, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

James Keith Alvalle, 34, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to theft of services, a third-degree felony, and theft by deception, a class A misdemeanor. Restitution hearings are scheduled Sept. 13.

Jay Gierisch, 42, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended seven-day jail sentence.

Ernesto Alonso Pacheco, 22, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to two counts of electronic communication harassment, both class B misdemeanors. The court stayed the imposition of a 180-day jail sentence, placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to have no contact with the victims and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Colton Drae Burgener, 27, of Coalville, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted violation of a stalking injunction (domestic violence), a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Harvey Anderson Varner, 48, of Wanship, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class A misdemeanor, and child endangerment, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Max Bennett Blumenfeld, 34, of Park City, pleaded no contest to driving with measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Brad Lee Young, 49, of Marion, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jared W. Johnson, 43, of Newton, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Filiberto Adolfo Lopez, 45, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Christian Norman, 21, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Johnathon Chaz Hendr Priet, 33, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to two class A misdemeanors: attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of firearm by a restricted person and possession or use of a controlled substance. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Nathan Alan Wilkie, 28, of Tooele, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Richard Lewis Parker, 44, of Magna, was sentenced for the offense of attempted receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, gave the defendant credit for 209 days served and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $561.88 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for attempted receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle and 364 days in jail for possession or use of a controlled substance. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Colton Chase Walker, 24, of Taylorsville, was sentenced for the offense of aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Alisha Kelly Yoder, 39, of Magna, pleaded guilty to retail theft, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a 60-day jail sentence with credit for 60 days served.

Charles Tyler Hughes, 43, of St. George, pleaded guilty to theft, a third-degree felony. The court granted the defendant credit for time served.