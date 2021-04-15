Crash near Kamas sends woman to hospital

South Summit firefighters on Wednesday cut open a damaged vehicle to remove an injured driver after a crash on S.R. 32.

Courtesy of the South Summit Fire District

A nearly head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck just north of Kamas Wednesday required first responders to cut a heavily damaged vehicle open while its driver was fighting for her life, according to the South Summit Fire District.

“Her car got smashed in pretty well,” said Scott Nagle, a spokesperson for the district. “She was pinned in there.”

Nagle said the woman was driving northbound on S.R. 32 near the High Star Ranch around 1:40 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck towing a trailer traveling south.

It appeared to crash investigators that the vehicle had gotten close to the right shoulder and the woman then overcorrected, Nagle said.

The crash occurred in a stretch of road with a 55 mph speed limit only about a half-mile from the district’s new fire station. Crews responded to the scene quickly, Nagle said, and worked to extract the woman from the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

According to a South Summit Fire District Facebook post , crews worked in knee-deep water and mud while cutting open the vehicle. The post said the woman was fighting for her life while crews attempted to free her.

Nagle said helicopter medical teams weren’t flying yesterday and that the woman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

“From what we heard, she was doing much better when she got to the hospital,” Nagle said.

The accident occurred during a spring storm that brought a large amount of snow to the area. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reported assisting on dozens of vehicle slide-offs due to the weather.

Hundreds of people have interacted with the district’s Facebook post describing the incident, including more than 100 comments supporting first responders and the South Summit Fire District.

Crews shut down S.R. 32 for about an hour while they investigated the accident, Nagle said, snarling traffic. The post indicated some drivers were frustrated with the delay, and let first responders know it.

Nagle said blocking traffic is normal protocol while investigating and clearing an accident site, and said he was heartened by the response on social media.

“That’s just what we have to do, we have to keep everybody safe on an accident scene,” Nagle said. “… That’s very good to see there’s a lot of positive comments on that, that’s a good thing. Hopefully that shows they do support us, and I believe we do have support.”