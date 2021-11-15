Crews extinguish small fire at Home Depot

Park City Fire District crews respond early Monday morning to a small fire at Home Depot. The crews extinguished the blaze, containing the flames to the holding facility in the back of the building.

David Jackson/Park Record

A small blaze at Home Depot in Silver Summit in the early morning hours Monday drew a response from emergency crews, who were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

According to the Park City Fire District, crews responded to the fire at approximately 4:30 a.m. They contained the flames to the holding facility in the back of the Home Depot.

