Crews extinguish small fire at Home Depot
A small blaze at Home Depot in Silver Summit in the early morning hours Monday drew a response from emergency crews, who were quickly able to extinguish the fire.
According to the Park City Fire District, crews responded to the fire at approximately 4:30 a.m. They contained the flames to the holding facility in the back of the Home Depot.
The Park Record will update this article with more information.
