Critic of Park City government campaigns for Summit County Council

Michael Franchek, a critic of the Park City Police Department and self-proclaimed government watchdog, has launched a campaign for Summit County Council.

Michael Franchek, a critic of the Park City Police Department and self-proclaimed government watchdog, has launched a campaign for Summit County Council. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)



Franchek, a Libertarian, joined the growing candidate pool for Seat E, which is currently occupied by Glenn Wright, who has said he is not seeking reelection. Former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, a Republican, as well as longtime Parkite Coleen Reardon and former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte, both Democrats, have also filed for the seat.

Franchek has lived in Park City for five years and has become active in local politics. He filed a lawsuit against the Park City government and four members of the Park City Police Department after a 2019 confrontation with officers.

The incident inspired Franchek to run for the Park City Council in 2021. His campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, as he failed to make it out of the primary, but Franchek felt the experience gave voters a “snapshot” of his abilities — which he thinks may help him earn a seat on the County Council.

“I think a lot of people are myopic when it comes to Park City, they’re enamored by the beauty and they don’t think anything is wrong,” said Franchek, who also unsuccessfully sought a midterm appointment to the Park City Council recently. “But after you’re stuck around and start to peel back the layers you see what’s beneath the surface.”

Franchek said that while the community comes off as progressive, there are a lot of issues within the Park City government that need to be addressed. He believes there’s a culture of police misconduct in the community and a need for government transparency.

As a Libertarian, Franchek considers himself conservative but believes in individual rights and freedom of expression without government interference. He supports the Second Amendment and is against big government. Franchek said that he’s been characterized as “anti-police” but believes in reform rather than defunding.

If elected, he strives to bring a different voice to Summit County and “represent the underrepresented” as all public offices in the County Courthouse are currently held by Democrats.

He said there’s a disparity between City Hall and the County Courthouse. Although residents in Park City and the rest of the county share many of the same concerns, he said friction between the city and county have prevented progress on issues, adding that the previous administration at City Hall shoulders much of the blame.

“Park City is a bad neighbor to the East Side and to Summit County,” he said. “We have a lot on our plate.”

Franchek said it’s important to understand how the issues of traffic congestion, affordable housing and growth management correlate with one another before considering possible solutions. He believes his experience working in sustainable design and construction for several years will be an asset as the county determines how to move forward on those issues.

Improving recovery options for people struggling with substance use in the community, providing adequate fire services in North Summit and creating a joint transportation plan between Park City and the county are other areas that Franchek wants to address.

He’s already started reaching out to mayors in the county as well as local police chiefs to understand their objectives and what they need from the county. Franchek also plans to look at growing communities in places like Oakley and Hideout to see how they’re affected by growth and development.

“I’m seeking real and meaningful change,” he said. “I believe in leadership, not rule.”

The filing window for candidates to formally launch bids for office opened Monday and will run through Friday at 5 p.m. More information is available at the Summit County Clerk’s Office’s website, summitcounty.org/281/Voter-Registration-Elections.