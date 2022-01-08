Dead body discovered at PCMR

A dead body was discovered at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Andrew Wright said ski patrollers notified the Sheriff’s Office about the body Saturday evening. Darkness prevented the authorities from responding to the location, near the Limelite area of the resort, until Sunday morning. The body was mostly buried in the snow when it was found.

Investigators believe the cause of death to be suicide.

Further information, including when the death occurred, was not available. The Sheriff’s Office investigation was ongoing as of Sunday evening.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The National Alliance on Mental Health Utah offers a number of programs to help people who are struggling with depression. They can be found at namiut.org. Connect Summit County, a local nonprofit, also provides mental health resources at connectsummitcounty.org.