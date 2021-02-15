‘Deadly avalanches are likely’ in the coming days, experts warn

A natural avalanche in Upper Weber Canyon reported on Feb. 12. The slide snapped trees and ran for 1,500 vertical feet, according to a report from the Utah Avalanche Center.



Avalanche experts on Monday issued a stark warning that conditions might rise to the highest possible level of danger as heavy snowfall and strong winds are predicted for the area, which would layer snow atop what they say is already an exceptionally weak snowpack.

“Deadly avalanches are likely in the Utah backcountry over the next few days,” the Utah Avalanche Center said in a statement Monday. “… Routes you have used successfully for years may not be so safe now, and everyone should reassess travel routes and take extraordinary precautions.”

Recent avalanche fatalities in Utah and Colorado have occurred on terrain that backcountry users consider to be safer than other options.

The center classifies “extreme” avalanche danger as when natural and human-caused avalanches are certain to occur, and in this year’s snowpack, they warn those avalanches will run farther, wider and deeper than normal.

Scores of recent reported avalanches populate the center’s website, with some slides running more than 1,000 vertical feet.

In addition to traveling with a partner and avalanche safety equipment — including a beacon, shovel and probe — experts stress the importance of staying away from steep slopes and traveling only in areas that have less than 30 degrees of pitch.

They caution that even mellow slopes can be dangerous if they are below or near an area that has steeper portions, with multiple recent observations reporting slides that were triggered remotely from safer terrain or slides that were not human-caused.

The center issued an avalanche warning through Tuesday evening for high country in much of Utah, including the Wasatch Range and Uinta Mountains. The danger was expected to persist into Wednesday and beyond.

Monday’s forecasted danger was “high” for both the Uinta region and the Salt Lake region, which includes the Park City ridgeline.

According to the center’s Monday’s Salt Lake region forecast, the Cottonwood Canyons had received 26 inches to 32 inches of snow since Thursday, while the Park City ridgeline had accumulated 16 inches to 20 inches.

The western Uinta Mountains were predicted to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow through Wednesday, with the Cottonwood Canyons to receive around 30 additional inches.

Avalanche observations include multiple problems in the snowpack, including a weak layer near the ground that has persisted since late November.

Mark Staples, director of the Utah Avalanche Center, said in an observational video posted Friday that the persistent weak layer can be found almost everywhere.

“We’ll see if this layer can ever heal by the end of the season,” he said.