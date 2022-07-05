Deputies called to Kimball Junction business for juvenile reports

Summit County Sheriff Logo

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different juvenile reports June 29 at a Kimball Junction business.

Deputies were first dispatched to a retail theft report by store security. Employees observed a 15-year-old boy shoplifting Lego sets, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was intercepted by a deputy as he attempted to leave the store. The 15-year-old admitted to the theft and the stolen Legos were located in his backpack.

While deputies were responding to the retail theft, they were informed a 12-year-old boy was attempting to use counterfeit money. The juvenile was trying to purchase Bluetooth headphones with replica $10 bills. Deputies found the 12-year-old to be in possession of 24 $10 bills.

The juvenile told deputies he received the counterfeit money from a friend who had made a successful purchase with the fraudulent currency the previous day, according to the report. Deputies are investigating the past fraud incident.

The boys were picked up by their parents and received a juvenile court referral.