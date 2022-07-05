Deputies called to Kimball Junction business for juvenile reports
Boys found shoplifting, using counterfeit money, Sheriff’s Office says
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to two different juvenile reports June 29 at a Kimball Junction business.
Deputies were first dispatched to a retail theft report by store security. Employees observed a 15-year-old boy shoplifting Lego sets, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was intercepted by a deputy as he attempted to leave the store. The 15-year-old admitted to the theft and the stolen Legos were located in his backpack.
While deputies were responding to the retail theft, they were informed a 12-year-old boy was attempting to use counterfeit money. The juvenile was trying to purchase Bluetooth headphones with replica $10 bills. Deputies found the 12-year-old to be in possession of 24 $10 bills.
The juvenile told deputies he received the counterfeit money from a friend who had made a successful purchase with the fraudulent currency the previous day, according to the report. Deputies are investigating the past fraud incident.
The boys were picked up by their parents and received a juvenile court referral.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User