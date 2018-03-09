Developer asks to annex land into Coalville City

An annexation application Coalville City leaders accepted in November has sparked fury among residents who are concerned about the impacts a large-scale development would have on the area.

Coalville residents have flooded the Facebook social media page My Hometown — Coalville with comments about what the potential development would do to the community, with most overwhelmingly opposed to the proposal. One commenter said it will "destroy another community to make yet another playground for the rich."

Jim Boyden, a representative of the applicant Wohali Partners LLC, submitted an application to annex land southwest of Icy Springs Road to Coalville City on Oct. 17 and City Council members agreed to accept it on Nov. 13.

At the Nov. 13 meeting, Boyden told Council members the intent was to develop the property over the next 15 to 20 years, according to the minutes. He said they were planning to develop at least 1,500 acres west of the ridge as part of the annexation proposal.

Boyden stated he would like the firm to enter into a development agreement with the city to govern the residential lots with cluster homes and cabins, along with a mix of commercial density. He also revealed preliminary plans for a golf course, with recreational components such as hiking trails and ski trails. The City Council has not voted on whether to enter into the development agreement.

"We are developing a master plan with 500 units over a 20-year plan with Coalville City as the supplier of all public utilities," he said in the minutes.

Boyden assured officials the developer would be sensitive to the culture and history of Coalville. But, he added, there would be significant economic benefits from the development for the city. Boyden did not return The Park Record's request for a comment before press time.

City leaders have questioned the impact the development would have on the city's infrastructure and whether it could handle the additional capacity.

City Council member Rodney Robins said he is in the process of gathering more information about the effect the development would have on the community and will wait to render a decision on the proposal until more input is received.

"I am listening to the opinions of my constituents and others in my community who will be impacted by the Council's decision," he said. "I am currently undecided about this issue and won't have a firm opinion until after the public hearing closes."

A public hearing is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on March 12, in the North Summit High School auditorium regarding the proposal. The City Council is expected to review, discuss and take comment on the proposed zoning for the annexed property.