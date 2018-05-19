Developer wants to build housing community on Bitner Road in Kimball Junction

A Park City developer wants to build a new housing community on Bitner Road in Kimball Junction and claims the project will address Summit County's most pressing issues: affordable housing and transportation.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to consider whether the project, with 31 deed-restricted affordable units, would violate the General Plan or satisfy a "compelling countervailing public interest."

The Snyderville Basin General Plan, which governs growth and development, includes a policy restricting new development entitlements beyond what is already permitted. With millions of square feet of commercial space approved and waiting to be built, county leaders said they wanted to limit new development.

Crisco Development LLC, a Park City-based development firm, is requesting to rezone a four-acre parcel, located on Bitner Road east of

the Park City Fire District's Administrative Offices, to build 78 multi-family units and a commercial building. The development, referred to as Lincoln Station, would consist of 10 townhomes, 36 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 5,000 square feet of commercial space. An application was originally submitted in 2013.

"Due to its location and proximity to all the businesses and services offered in the Kimball Junction area, Bitner (Lincoln) Station presents a unique opportunity," Vincent Criscione, of Crisco Development LLC, said in a letter to the county in December. "From a community standpoint, our desire is to integrate housing and transportation from the initial design stages."

Recommended Stories For You

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing about the matter at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, at the Sheldon Richins Building. The item is listed as a hearing with the possibility of action regarding the proposed rezone, conditional use permit and development agreement application.

The property is currently zoned to allow one residential unit per 20 acres. The applicants are asking to change the zone from rural residential to a community commercial zone to allow more development. In a community commercial zone, multi-family residential units are allowed through a conditional-use permit.

At a work session in September, Planning Commissioners debated whether the project is subject to the General Plan's restrictions on new entitlements since the application was submitted before the plan's approval. Most felt that it was.

While Policy 2.3 of the General Plan restricts the ability to grant new entitlements, it does provide circumstances under which a new development project could be approved, including when a "compelling countervailing public interest that cannot be reasonably satisfied without expanding one or more entitlements" is identified. Planning Commissioners expressed a significant amount of interest in considering the project at the time and felt it would be a worthy case study for the General Plan's policy.

The project has been before the Planning Commission several times. Community Development Director Pat Putt said in an interview in April he believed the project is "really pretty close and may be getting approval shortly." A planning department staff report released on Friday suggested Planning Commissioners should forward a positive recommendtion to the Summit County Council for the requested rezone and development agreement. It also recommended they approve the conditional use permit.