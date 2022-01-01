Development moratorium considered during rewrite of guiding documents for Snyderville Basin

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher says the county is considering a moratorium on new development while officials rewrite the Snyderville Basin General Plan.

Park Record file photo

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher has floated the idea of a moratorium on processing new development applications while the county rewrites the Snyderville Basin General Plan.

A halt would give Summit County Council members, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and county staffers time to tackle redoing the plan and development code, he said.

The plan is an advisory document that outlines the vision, mission, character, goals, objectives and policies for the Snyderville Basin. The code contains regulations for development and requires that applications are generally consistent with the spirit of the plan.

Fisher said if county officials decide to rewrite the plan and the code, “we’re going to have to put quite a bit of effort toward public outreach to understand what is the vision and the desire of the community in relation to future development.”

“It’s very difficult to process applications for development, especially larger ones, which is kind of the ones we’ve been seeing lately, at the same time that we’re doing that kind of work,” he said.

State law allows moratoriums on development for up to six months, Fisher said. He said the views of developers and landowners also would be considered before a decision is made on whether to impose a moratorium.

An update to the General Plan is needed because of changes in the past decade, Fisher said.

“Since 2010, we’ve gone through a recession,” he said. “We’ve seen steady development in several parts of the Snyderville Basin since that time.”

Recent projects include development at Silver Creek Village and Canyons Village, Fisher said. There have been proposals for projects at Kimball Junction, and applications for new developments in the Silver Creek and Silver Summit areas are expected in the near future, he said.

“It’s not just development that has increased,” Fisher added. “Our business activity has increased. We’re importing more labor into the county each year to fill the expansion of our business activity. All of those types of things need to be taken into consideration.”

Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke in March proposed the county stop processing development applications for weighty projects, such as those that require rezoning land, until the General Plan is amended.

Recent meetings at that time had stretched well into the night, one until almost midnight and the other until 10:30 p.m., and commissioners were concerned the workload might be affecting the quality of their decisions.

“We’re getting asked to process rezones and General Plan amendments against a general plan that is currently in flux,” Cooke said near the end of the commission’s March 9 meeting around 11:45 p.m. “… It wouldn’t be crazy to entertain a moratorium on processing any applications that require, that are asking for rezones or General Plan amendments until we actually amend the General Plan.”

Cooke said at the time he hoped the Summit County Council would consider the idea.

The commission’s work includes considering permit and plat amendment applications, as well as more time-intensive projects.