Dick’s Burger Shack is for sale

Kamas staple since the 1970s listed for $1.7M

Dick's Burger Shack, a Kamas staple since the 1970s, is on the market.

Courtesy of 360 Tour Designs Salt Lake

Dick’s Burger Shack, a Kamas staple offering burgers and shakes to hungry adventurers before or after they hit the Uinta Mountains, is on the market.

The property’s listing agent, Debra Blazzard, said she’s had a lot of interest since listing it for sale earlier this month. The drive-thru burger joint is just off Main Street on the Mirror Lake Highway and was built in the 1970s.

The listed price is just under $1.7 million.