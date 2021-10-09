Dick’s Burger Shack is for sale
Kamas staple since the 1970s listed for $1.7M
Dick’s Burger Shack, a Kamas staple offering burgers and shakes to hungry adventurers before or after they hit the Uinta Mountains, is on the market.
The property’s listing agent, Debra Blazzard, said she’s had a lot of interest since listing it for sale earlier this month. The drive-thru burger joint is just off Main Street on the Mirror Lake Highway and was built in the 1970s.
The listed price is just under $1.7 million.
