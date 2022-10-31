Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde was first elected in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020. He will retire from the panel on Wednesday.

David Jackson/Park Record

East Side Democrat Doug Clyde will retire from the Summit County Council on Wednesday, temporarily reducing the number of councilors from five to four.

Clyde announced his plans to step down early in September. He confirmed he will vacate his seat on the County Council this week after six years of service. Clyde’s retirement kicks off a 30-day selection process the Summit County Democratic Party must go through to appoint a replacement for the remainder of his term.

Clyde was elected to the County Council in 2016, and ran unopposed in 2020, after serving on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission. He ran for the seat to help solve problems on the East Side and address issues related to water quality, land use and development. He has since become an expert on topics involving sensitive lands and has an “unwavering commitment to decreasing sprawl, reducing traffic, improving transit, and keeping Summit County’s air and water clean,” according to a proclamation recognizing Clyde’s tenure.

The departing councilor’s land use and resort-based development background, as well as his environmental work and concerns about density, helped the County Council make well-informed decisions.

Clyde has worked as an executive in the mountain resort industry and has served as an independent consultant on several large projects including Empire Pass, Montage and the Park City Mountain base development. He also helped build the current Peace House domestic violence shelter and worked with Bill White Farms. Elsewhere, Clyde was at the forefront of resort-related projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The proclamation also recognizes Clyde for serving as council chair during the coronavirus pandemic. This included responding to citizen concerns, supporting staffers and helping lead Summit County through unprecedented times.

“Doug will be remembered for his colorful commentary on issues, his humor, and his commitment to preserving the agricultural heritage and rural nature of eastern Summit County and quality of life for Summit County residents,” the proclamation stated. “ … [the County Council] thanks him for his tireless efforts to improve the health, safety, and welfare of the community, and celebrates his commitment to making Summit County an all-around better place for those who live and visit here.”

Clyde moved to Park City in 1978, working as a manager with Alpine of Tahoe, the then-owners of Park City Mountain. He resides in Oakley with his wife.

Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke and Coalville City Planning Commissioner Tonja Blonquist Hanson have announced their interest in serving the balance of the term.

A central committee of county delegates and elected Democrats will convene after the filing period ends to vote on the candidates. The person who receives the most votes will serve on the County Council until Clyde’s term expires in 2025.