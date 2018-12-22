Driver in May S.R. 224 rollover sentenced to 30 days in jail

The driver of a Porsche Cayenne that rear-ended another vehicle on S.R. 224 while driving approximately twice the speed limit was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving under the influence at the time of the May crash.

William Russell Patton, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor, in Summit County's 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

He originally faced an additional class B misdemeanor count of reckless driving. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Prosecutors agreed to drop the reckless driving charge as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Shauna Kerr imposed a sentence of 180 days in the Summit County Jail and suspended 150 days of that sentence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Patton was placed on probation for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a $1,650 fine, wear an alcohol monitor for a minimum of six months and remain alcohol and drug free for the duration of his probation. He also has to get an ignition interlock device installed on his car for 12 months as part of his sentence.

Patton was driving northbound on S.R. 224 on May 23 when a Park City Police Department officer witnessed him traveling well above the speed limit and attempted a traffic stop. He was going too fast for the officer to pull him over, however, and a pursuit was not initiated.

Patton later crashed the Porsche into the rear of a Subaru, rolling his vehicle. Witnesses reported to the authorities that the vehicle was traveling 90 to 100 mph at the time of the accident. The posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 miles per hour.

Patton was transported via medical helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray at the time of the accident. He was the only person in the vehicle. A driver and passenger in the Subaru did not require extensive medical attention at the scene.

The Summit County Attorney's Office did not receive the case until late September from the Park City Police Department. Margaret Olson, county attorney, has not commented on why it took so long for charges to be filed.

The charges were the latest against Patton, who has a criminal history dating back to 2013. According to court documents, he was charged in the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake in January with robbery, criminal mischief and a handful of other charges.

Patton entered into a plea in abeyance to two of the charges and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other four counts. But, his plea agreement was later revoked. He pleaded guilty to robbery, damage/interruption of a communication device and interfering with an arresting officer on Nov. 5.

Patton was sentenced to two indeterminate prison terms not to exceed five years, as well as a term in jail of 90 days, on those charges. But, the sentences were suspended and he was sentenced to 60 months of probation.