DWR stocks Rockport Reservoir

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocked 24,000 Kokanee salmon into the Rockport Reservoir last week.

Courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources crews shot 24,000 fish out of a tube into the Rockport Reservoir last week, the second year of Kokanee Salmon stocking in the body of water.

Chris Penne, Northern Region aquatic manager for the Division of Wildlife Resources, said the fish has become popular with anglers.

“They’re a very fun one to catch,” he said. “They’re acrobatic, leap out of the water.”

He added that Kokanee are the landlocked cousins of the iconic Sockeye Salmon famous in the Pacific Northwest, and that they taste delicious.

Penne said a rule of thumb for fish this size is about a 10% survival rate, though that might be a conservative estimate.

He said the kokanee will likely top out around 4 pounds, and will grow to 10 inches to 14 inches long.

Penne said kokanee used to be a niche fish, more difficult to catch and attracting more advanced anglers than others, but the explosion in popularity of outdoor recreation has affected fishing as well. The first year of the stocking program proved popular as people figured out how to catch the kokanee, he added.

DWR spokesperson Mark Hadley reported that the April 22 stocking went as planned.

“The kokanee salmon stocking at Rockport Reservoir went great today,” he said. “All 24,000 fish are now in their new home!”