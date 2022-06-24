Early voting underway in Summit County, primary election is Tuesday

Ballots can be put in one of 10 drop box locations, like the one pictured outside of the Summit County Health Department, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the day of the primary election. Drop boxes are located at Francis City Hall, the Summit County Library branches in Coalville, Kamas and Kimball Junction, the Marsac Building, The Market at Park City, Oakley City Hall, the Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, Henefer Town Hall and People’s Health Clinic at Quinn’s Junction.

David Jackson/The Park Record

Ballots have hit mailboxes, early voting is underway and eligible Summit County voters will have one final chance to participate in the primary election on Tuesday.

There are six races on the ballot in Summit County, but only registered Republicans and residents living in portions of the Park City School District and the South Summit School District can cast votes. The June 28 contests include a closed GOP primary election and a nonpartisan school board primary election.

Voters will be asked to choose from the candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate are Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Sen. Mike Lee. The ballot also lists the GOP contestants seeking the nomination in U.S. House District 1, who are Rep. Blake Moore, Tina Cannon and Andrew Badger. Rep. John Curtis and Christopher Herrod are running against each other for the Republican nomination in U.S. House District 3. On the GOP ballot competing for District 4 of the Utah House of Representatives are Rep. Kera Birkeland and Raelene Blocker.

People with certain addresses in South Summit and the Snyderville Basin can also vote for a school board representative. The candidates for South Summit School Board District 5 are Jerry Parker, Olivia Gunnerson and Troy Beckstead. On the West Side, Mandy Pomeroy, Josh Mann and Meredith Reed are running for Park City School Board District 4. The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the November general election.

Evelyn Furse, the county clerk, said eligible individuals who aren’t registered to vote but are interested in doing so can complete a provisional ballot at an early voting location or on the day of the primary at a polling center. This requires providing valid identification and proof of current residency, which can include a lease agreement or a driver license with an old address combined with a recent utility bill. All voters casting their ballot in person need to bring a driver license or valid government identification.

Early voting began on Thursday at the clerk’s office in the County Courthouse and the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. It will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.

Furse reminded residents of another important deadline, on June 27, which is the final day that ballots returned by mail can be postmarked. She said people dropping their envelopes off on the last day should deliver them by hand to ensure they’re promptly received.

Primary day voting begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at Coalville City Hall, the Marsac Building, and the Kimball Junction and Kamas locations of the Summit County Library. Votes can be cast at any location.

Ballots put in a drop box also have an 8 p.m. deadline to be deposited. There will be 10 drop-box locations throughout Summit County. They are placed at Francis City Hall, the Summit County Library branches in Coalville, Kamas and Kimball Junction, the Marsac Building, The Market at Park City, Oakley City Hall, the Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, Henefer Town Hall and People’s Health Clinic at Quinn’s Junction.

Furse anticipated average turnout for this year’s primary election, but she said the high-profile federal races and competition for state office could increase participation. She said turnout is often lower during years when there are no Democratic primaries.



The clerk’s office had received 2,898 ballots by Wednesday, according to a ballot processing report. Call 435-336-3040 or email elections@summitcounty.org for additional information.