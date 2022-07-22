East Side planning commission issues recommendation on future transportation plan

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission on Thursday heard how county engineers hoped to shape the future of transportation on the East Side, including plans to create a pathway along S.R. 32, shown in March, between Francis and Oakley for $1.9 million.

Park Record File Photo

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission on Thursday heard how county engineers hoped to shape the future of transportation on the East Side and issued a recommendation in favor of the projects to the Summit County Council.

The discussion on the county’s long range transportation plan comes weeks after county engineers hosted open houses on the East Side and in the Snyderville Basin to collect input from residents. After gathering the information for the East Side, it was presented to the Planning Commission for consideration. The County Council will make the final decision.

Representatives from the Engineering Department told elected officials the goal of the long-range transportation plan is to create and implement strategies that address the community’s current and future needs. The plan is divided into three phases, with the first phase stretching from 2022 to 2030. The first phase includes a $180 million price tag for 15 roadway projects and eight trail projects on each side of Summit County.

This week, the Planning Commission learned about several East Side projects and gave feedback to county engineers.

One of the discussions centered on a $2.3 million project to upgrade the Rail Trail. The initial plan calls for paving 18 miles. However, county engineers said the public had mixed reactions to the idea. Some people favored paving the pathway to help increase accessibility, while those opposed argued horses prefer gravel.

Planning Commissioner Rich Sonntag said he liked the idea of paving the Rail Trail and suggested leaving a gravel edge. Planning Commissioner Bill Wilde agreed and said there is a need for both. Several of the planning commissioners indicated this project is a priority for them. They encouraged county engineers to develop a mixed-use project for the site.

The Planning Commission also discussed projects for connectivity like a $7.3 million project to extend Hallam Road and a $4.7 million project to pave and align Democrat Alley. The public was concerned about wetlands around the Hallam Road site and a possible traffic light on S.R. 248. Comments about the Democrat Alley project were mostly favorable, with suggestions to add a trail along the road.

Other projects discussed include improving South Hoytsville Road for $3 million, widening Weber Canyon Road for $6.7 million and creating a pathway along S.R. 32 between Francis and Oakley for $1.9 million. These plans are designed to improve safety for pedestrians and bikers as well as future growth.

Planning Commissioner Tom Clyde said he questioned whether some of the projects are “growth mitigating” or “growth inducing.” County engineers explained that the long-range transportation plan strategies are intended to meet projected growth in both Summit and Wasatch counties.

“The reality of the funding is by the time we get to it, we’ll continue to be behind the curve,” Clyde said.

Planning Commissioners appeared in favor of the projects despite their concerns. They forwarded a positive recommendation for the plan to the County Council, with the caveat that the community’s values are considered.

“The resources we have will drive some of the prioritization, but as we prioritize, I hope that we don’t just think of transportation as cars and trucks. There are other modes of transportation to include the bicycles and the [off-highway vehicles] that are used in our county so let’s account for that as we move forward with these plans,” said Planning Commissioner Alex Peterson.