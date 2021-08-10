Preliminary election results released Tuesday evening revealed the general election field for races in Oakley and Coalville.

Park Record file photo

At least two city council seats — as well as the mayor’s office — are up for election in municipalities across Summit County.

Tuesday’s primary election winnowed the fields to the required number of candidates for November’s general election. There can be at most twice as many candidates as open seats; for instance, only two names will appear on the ballot for any mayor’s race.

The preliminary results released shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday include the mail-in ballots received as of Tuesday as well as some of the votes cast that day, according to Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse.

The tallies may change as mail-in ballots are received throughout the week and votes that were deposited in drop boxes later on Tuesday are counted.

In Oakley, that may be particularly important. The fourth and fifth positions in the City Council race were separated by one vote in the contest for the last spot on the November ballot. In the Coalville City Council contest, the difference between advancing and not was five votes.

The counts will be finalized when cities host official canvasses Aug. 24.

Here are the preliminary East Side primary election results:

Coalville

Mayor (top two proceed to general election)

Lynn Wood – 147 votes, or 44.41%

Tyler Rowser – 10 votes, or 3.02%

Mark R. Marsh – 174 votes, or 52.57%

City Council (top four proceed to general election)

Louise Willoughby – 166 votes, or 25.62%

Stefanie Bowen – 96 votes, or 14.81%

Brandon Brady – 67 votes, or 10.34%

Kelly Ovard – 60 votes, or 9.26%

Gibeon Robbins – 40 votes, or 6.17%

Drew Robinson – 72 votes, or 11.11%

Steven B. Richins – 63 votes, or 9.72%

Christopher Horne – 84 votes, or 12.96%

Oakley

City Council (top four proceed to general election)

Clayton Page – 132 votes, or 19.44%

Kelly Kimber (incumbent) – 207 votes, or 30.49%

Eric Kendell Woolstenhulme – 59 votes, or 8.69%

Steve M. Wilmoth (incumbent) – 116 votes, or 17.08%

Marissa Dillman – 71 votes, or 10.46%

Betty Ann Heck – 24 votes, or 3.53%

Jane Sorensen Lewis – 70 votes, or 10.31%

That leaves two contested mayoral races on the East Side: In Oakley, Zane Woolstenhulme is running against City Councilor Joe B. Frazier; in Coalville Lynn Wood will take on Mark R. Marsh.

In Hideout, incumbent Mayor Phil Rubin and Dean Heavrin will be on the ballot.

There are unopposed mayoral races in Kamas, Francis and Henefer.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.