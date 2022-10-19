East Side, West Side planning commissioners intend to run for Doug Clyde’s seat

With East Side Democrat Doug Clyde expected to depart from the Summit County Council by year’s end, two planning commissioners have announced their intention to run for the seat.

Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke and Coalville City Planning Commissioner Tonja Blonquist Hanson will each ask the Summit County Democratic Party to select them to serve the remainder of Clyde’s term. The party is tasked with voting for the outgoing county councilor’s replacement, which takes place over a 30-day period that begins once Clyde formally announces he will step down.

Cooke, who is originally from the East Coast, has lived in Park City for nearly 30 years and has resided in Silver Summit since 2001. He currently runs operations and e-commerce for Salt Lake City-based nonprofit The Bicycle Collective but also has a background in communications and marketing. Most notably, Cooke was involved in the development of Utah’s “Life Elevated” slogan in 2006.

He has also served almost two terms, or roughly six years, on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. Cooke’s time on the panel inspired his decision to seek Clyde’s seat.

“I think through that I’ve learned a lot about the county – not just the Basin, but the county. There is a big need to work cooperatively and regionally,” Cooke said.

Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke is seeking a seat on the Summit County Council that will become vacant after Doug Clyde steps down.

Courtesy of Thomas Cooke

The planning commissioner emphasized the need for collaborative planning throughout Summit County as each jurisdiction has its own planning commission and code. He also highlighted his experience working on large projects such as the Canyons Village development amendments and the Dakota Pacific project at the Tech Center in Kimball Junction.

Cooke said the Planning Commission is a good way to learn about the issues facing Summit County and can be an introduction to a higher level of service.

“When you want to be involved in serving the community … you find the limits of how effective you can be at different levels. I think my interest is being more impactful in how I represent the community,” he said.

Hanson, who was born and raised in Coalville, is a fifth-generation Summit County resident. Her career was primarily rooted in sales and marketing, specifically in the hospitality and resort industry, including Vail Resorts and most recently at Snowbasin and Sun Valley Resorts. She recently retired.

Hanson served on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission from 2008 to 2017 before taking a seat on the Coalville City Planning Commission the following year, which she still holds. Hanson is also a representative of North Summit on the Summit County Open Space Advisory Committee.

Serving as a planning commissioner has taught Hanson about land use, property entitlements, zoning ordinances and the approval process. “This experience along with understanding the time and work that the staff and planning commission commits to applications will help me better understand and make informed decisions on any land use applications that come before the County Council,” she said.

Hanson said she is concerned about how the East Side will be represented once Clyde, who is the only county councilor from Eastern Summit County, steps down. She advocated for replacing him with someone else from the area to ensure the citizens have a voice but said she would represent all residents.

“I understand the unique and diverse lifestyle of both sides of Summit County,” Hanson said. “I believe it is imperative that there is a balanced County Council representing all citizens, lifestyles, and the different areas of the county.”

Coalville City Planning Commissioner Tonja Blonquist Hanson will ask the Summit County Democratic Party to select her as the replacement for Doug Clyde, who is expected to vacate his seat on the Summit County Council by the end of the month.

Courtesy of Tonja Blonquist Hanson

Issues such as water quality and affordable housing are priorities for Hanson. She’s also committed to collaborating with municipalities throughout the county to address their needs and developing solutions such as traffic mitigation strategies. She credits her extensive volunteer and community experience for providing her with a well-rounded background to tackle residents’ concerns.

While Cooke recognized the importance of giving the East Side a voice, he said the current County Council is not set up based on population or region.

If elected, he plans to address issues such as growth and development. Transparency and public engagement are also areas of focus for Cooke.

“My personal belief is, in the next two years, the majority of the impacts to the county in terms of dealing with growth are going to be hitting the Basin a little harder and that’s why I would say now is a good opportunity for me to be involved,” he said.

Cooke previously considered running for a Summit County Council seat this election cycle, but decided against it because he supports the two Democratic candidates: Chris Robinson and Canice Harte. Hanson said she had not considered running for those seats because of her work and travel schedule, but she now has the time to commit to the position.

The Summit County Democratic Party’s selection process will be triggered when Clyde notifies the County Council that he is vacating the seat. A filing period will then open where people who are interested in the position can apply, according to Katy Owens Hubler, chair of the Summit County Democratic Party.

A central committee of county delegates and elected Democrats from across the county will then come together and vote on the candidates. The person who receives the most votes will fill the remainder of Clyde’s term, which expires in 2025.