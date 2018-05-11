Echo State Park now open for all activities

Utah's newest state park is now open for all activities, including camping and boating out of the main marina.

The gate to Echo State Park opened at 7 a.m. Saturday the first time since management was transferred to Utah State Parks. State parks will now handle the day-to-day management for recreation.

The boat ramp and dock will be accessible to people wanting to launch their vessels on the water, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. The park has been open to anglers and visitors through traditional access points.

"We are really excited to get things going here at the park," Eric Bradshaw, park manager, said in the press release. "This is something we've been looking forward to."

Echo State Park will be accepting the Utah State Parks Annual Day Use Pass and will also be selling them to visitors, the press release states. Day use fees for the park are set at $12 per-vehicle. Senior day use is $6 and walk-in/bike access is $4.

Restroom facilities will remain closed and under maintenance. However, there will be portable facilities available to park visitors in the interim.

Recommended Stories For You

Camping and watercraft rentals at Echo State Park will be managed by the Echo Marina concessionaire.

For more information on park happenings, events, and current conditions, visit the Echo State

Park website or follow them on Facebook.