Flooding hits East Side

It rained a lot last weekend, almost all day Saturday, recalled Wanship resident Emily Peterson. But around mid-afternoon, the situation escalated.

The downpour suddenly intensified and water came out of the canyons near Peterson’s home, creating what seemed like a new river with strong, fast-moving water that passed by on both sides of her house carrying mud and debris.

“It was terrifying. I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared,” she said. “Just because you see it, the water has so much force, that’s what was scary. And it was coming so fast.”

Peterson said nearly her entire yard was washed out and that it would probably take weeks of work to set things right.

And before last Saturday, the landscaping had been a point of pride.

“My yard is my thing,” she said.

She and her family live near the Summit County Public Works building on Hoytsville Road. Peterson’s husband and son set to work while the flooding was still in progress, attempting to divert the water away from their home.

Peterson said the situation could have been much worse and that they kept the water mostly out of their home. One neighbor lost a significant hay crop, she said, and she knew of about 10 families that had been affected.

“We’ve been here for 7 years,” she said. “People here for 30 or 40 years said they’ve never seen anything like it. It was just a full-on river.”

Soon after the flooding stopped, Peterson said 30 people came to their house to help.

“People, strangers came by, so many people came to help,” she said.

Derrick Radke, Summit County public works director, said the flooding in Wanship also hit Echo and Hoytsville. He said the water brought with it rocks and debris, clogging culverts and gullies and blocking roads.

He said his teams had heavy equipment out and were helped by crews from the Utah Department of Transportation. He said it would likely be weeks before the damage was fully undone.

Peterson said a church group was planning hours of labor to help the homes affected.

“What do you do? The sun always comes out tomorrow,” she said. “All these nice people give you hope. That’s what we’re trying to focus on now.”