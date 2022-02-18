Former Francis Mayor announced campaign for Summit County Council

Former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, shown in 2018, announced his plans on Friday to run for the Summit County Council. He is the first Republican to run for a seat on the council since 2016.

Former Francis Mayor Byron Ames announced a campaign for Summit County Council, making him the first Republican to run for a seat since 2016.

Ames, who served one term as mayor ending in January, said that he did not seek reelection for the position because he was looking for other ways to serve the community. As mayor, he often tried to see the “big picture,” which inspired him to pursue the council seat currently held by Glenn Wright, who has said he does not plan to seek another term.

If elected, Ames hopes to represent the East Side as a familiar face. He said that citizens on both sides of Summit County have similar needs, but that the messaging must be changed to better reach East Side residents.

Though he’s a registered Republican, Ames considers himself moderate and has served as a Summit County Democratic Party delegate for the Francis precinct.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag, not a party,” Ames said.

Ames, who works as an attorney, believes that the best answers are often found in the middle when sacrifices are made on both sides. He said he takes the same approach when it comes to politics, saying that people with different beliefs should work together — rather than through polarization — to find better solutions.

The last Republican to serve on the County Council is Tal Adair, who was appointed to his seat in 2015 but lost to Wright in the 2016 election.